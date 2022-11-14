Kirksey had eight tackles (three solo) and a half-sack in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants.
Kirksey has been remarkably consistent, notching between six and nine tackles in all but one game and five in the remaining contest. He also had a half-sack against the Broncos in Week 2, but the veteran linebacker rarely gets to the quarterback.
