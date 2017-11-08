Texans' Chunky Clements: Signs with Houston
The Texans signed Clements off their practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Clements will presumably take the roster spot of defensive end Kendall Langford, who was released Tuesday. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois previously attended training camp with the Vikings, but was cut prior to the start of the season.
More News
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.