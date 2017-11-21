Texans' Cobi Hamilton: Rejoins Houston
The Texans will sign Hamilton off their practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Hamilton joined the Texans' practice squad in September after spending the preseason in Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old will provide some much needed depth at wide receiver with Will Fuller (ribs) and Chris Thompson (knee) battling injuries.
