Hamilton is expected to be promoted to the Texans' 53-man roster Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Hamilton joined the Texans' practice squad in September after spending the preseason in Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old will provide some much needed depth at wide receiver, with Will Fuller (ribs) and Chris Thompson (knee) battling injuries.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories