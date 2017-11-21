Texans' Cobi Hamilton: Rejoins Texans
Hamilton is expected to be promoted to the Texans' 53-man roster Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Hamilton joined the Texans' practice squad in September after spending the preseason in Pittsburgh. The 26-year-old will provide some much needed depth at wide receiver, with Will Fuller (ribs) and Chris Thompson (knee) battling injuries.
