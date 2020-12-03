site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-corey-liuget-promoted-to-active-roster | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Corey Liuget: Promoted to active roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Liuget was promoted to the active roster, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Liuget has been activated for three of the last four games and had a sack in the Week 10 loss to the Browns.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read