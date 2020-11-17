site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-corey-liuget-records-sack-in-loss | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Corey Liuget: Records sack in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Liuget had one sack and played six snaps in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Browns.
Liuget was added to the active roster from the practice squad after the Texans ruled Charles Omenihu (leg) out for Week 10. It was the second straight week he's been added to active roster.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 21 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read