Texans' Corey Moore: Hits injured reserve list
The Texans placed Moore (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday.
Moore was looking at a multi-week recovery timeline after suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in Monday's 34-6 loss to the Steelers, so the Texans decided to shut him down in order to open up a roster spot ahead of the regular-season finale against the Colts. The team signed quarterback Josh Johnson in a corresponding move to offer additional depth under center. Primarily a special-teams contributor for the Texans, Moore finishes his third NFL season with 27 tackles (20 solo) and one pass breakup across 14 games.
