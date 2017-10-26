Texans' Corey Moore: Practices fully Wednesday
Moore (concussion) was a full participant at the Texans' practice Wednesday, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Moore missed the last two games after sustaining the concussion against the Chiefs in Week 5. There has been no announcement that the 24-year-old has officially cleared the league's concussion protocol at this point, but he appears to be nearing a return.
