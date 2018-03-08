Texans' Corey Moore: Re-signs with Houston
The Texans re-signed Moore, an exclusive-rights free agent, to a one-year, $630,000 contract Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Moore appeared in 14 games and made three starts for the Texans last season, finishing with 27 tackles and a pass breakup. The reserve safety was shut down ahead of Week 17 with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, but should be back to full strength for the Texans' offseason program.
