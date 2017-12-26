Texans' Corey Moore: Suffers MCL sprain
Moore (knee) was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Moore exited Monday's loss to the Steelers with a previously undisclosed knee injury. It's unlikely he'll recover from this sort of injury in time to suit up for the season finale Sunday against the Colts. If that proves to be the case, the third-year safety will finish the 2017 campaign with 24 tackles and one PBU across 14 appearances.
More News
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...