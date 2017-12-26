Moore (knee) was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Moore exited Monday's loss to the Steelers with a previously undisclosed knee injury. It's unlikely he'll recover from this sort of injury in time to suit up for the season finale Sunday against the Colts. If that proves to be the case, the third-year safety will finish the 2017 campaign with 24 tackles and one PBU across 14 appearances.