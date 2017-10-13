Play

Moore (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Moore sustained the concussion in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and did not return. The 24-year-old did not practice this week and will need to pass the league's concussion protocol before returning to action.

