Texans' Corey Moore: Will sit Week 5
Moore (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Moore sustained the concussion in last Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and did not return. The 24-year-old did not practice this week and will need to pass the league's concussion protocol before returning to action.
