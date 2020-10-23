Armstrong (knee) was absent from Thursday's injury report, per Aaron Reiss of The Athletic.
Although the 25-year-old has yet to play this season, he's missed the past two games with the knee issue. It's unclear if Armstrong will suit up for Week 7 against the Packers, but he shouldn't affect much from an IDP perspective.
