The Texans promoted Armstrong to the active roster Saturday, NFL agent Brett Tessler reports.

Since the Texans' top two cornerbacks -- Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby -- are both questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders with hamstring injuries, the Texans brought up Armstrong as depth. He'll likely stick in a special-teams role as long as there aren't further injuries.

