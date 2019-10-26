Texans' Cornell Armstrong: Bumps up to active roster
The Texans promoted Armstrong to the active roster Saturday, NFL agent Brett Tessler reports.
Since the Texans' top two cornerbacks -- Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby -- are both questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders with hamstring injuries, the Texans brought up Armstrong as depth. He'll likely stick in a special-teams role as long as there aren't further injuries.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
RB Preview: Injury uncertainty
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including preparations for...
-
Fantasy Football picks, rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 8 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 8 injury report: Stars in doubt
Three players taken within the first 25 picks of Fantasy drafts are iffy for Week 8. Dave Richard...