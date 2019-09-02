Armstrong signed a two-year contract with the Texans on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Armstrong was released Saturday by the Dolphins after they drafted him in the sixth round last year. He recorded eight tackles in 15 games as a rookie.

