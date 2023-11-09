The Texans signed Littleton to their active roster from New Orleans' practice squad Wednesday.

Littleton originally signed with the Texans in March, but he was let go in mid-October. Houston re-signed him a week later only to release him again after a few days. Littleton subsequently joined New Orleans' practice squad, but he's now back with the Texans. The veteran linebacker has played in seven total games this year, with most of his work coming on special teams. All 16 of his defensive snaps came in Week 1, when he notched one tackle against Baltimore.