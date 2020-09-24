Gillaspia (concussion) was upgraded from limited to full practice participation between Wednesday and Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The 2019 seventh-round draft choice was forced to exit Sunday's loss to the Ravens in order to be evaluated for a concussion, but so far this week he is trending in the right direction. Gillaspia has been on the field for 13 combined offensive plays across 17 career regular-season appearances, though he has been an integral special-teams piece for the Texans, playing at least 54 percent of the snaps in every game last year. If fully ready to go, Gillaspia will be back in game action Sunday against the Steelers.