Texans' Cullen Gillaspia: Drafted by Texans

The Texans selected Gillaspia in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 220th overall.

A homing-missile of a blocker, Gillaspia is likely better suited as a special teams ace at the NFL level considering how the fullback position has devolved over the years.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ