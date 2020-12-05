Gillaspia (back) will remain sidelined for Sunday's contest against the Colts.
Gillaspia was unable to practice all week, rendering this news unsurprising. The absence will mark his third straight game missed due to a back issue. However, his unavailability is not expected to have any impact on the offense given his lack of snaps this season. He will now set his sights on a potential Week 14 return.
