Gillaspia (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lions.
The 25-year-old will be sidelined for the second straight contest due to the back injury. Houston will be without a fullback with Gillaspia sidelined, though his absence shouldn't affect the offense since he's played only seven offensive snaps all season.
