Gillaspia (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans will play Sunday without a fullback, but it shouldn't affect their offensive dynamic. Gillaspia has logged just seven snaps on offense through eight games this year, as his main contributions are on special teams.
