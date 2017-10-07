Play

Reader has 14 tackles and one quarterback hit through four games.

Reader, a fifth-round draft pick out of Clemson in 2016, is getting his chance to start at nose tackle after Vince Wilfork retired this past offseason. The second-year tackle has helped the Texans retain a strong defense, which ranks ninth with 3.7 yards allowed per carry.

