Reader feels he should return "pretty soon" from a sprained knee, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reader avoided a major knee injury late in the season, but was forced to injured reserve for the final two games of the regular season. As the replacement for five-time Pro Bowl nose tackle Vince Wilfork, Reader started 14 games and recorded 47 tackles with one sack. He should be ready by the time May's offseason program begins.