Texans' D.J. Reader: Dealing with sprained knee
The Texans placed Reader on injured reserve Tuesday due to a sprained knee, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
It wasn't originally known why Reader was shut down for the Texans' final two contests, but Wilson's report provides clarity on the situation. Reader won't require surgery to address the injury and should be a full participant in the Texans' offseason program.
