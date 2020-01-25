Play

Reader finished the 2019 season with career highs in tackles (52) and sacks (2.5) over 15 games.

Reader has been a durable staple at defensive tackle for the Texans, missing just three games over the last four years. Houston must decide if it's worth keeping 25-year-old run-stuffer, who enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. The Texans ranked 25th in rushing defense, an aspect of defense where a nose tackle like Reader earns his salary. While running backs had a resurgence in the NFL in 2019, defending the pass remains the primary concern for all teams. Houston's pass defense ranked 29th, and the unit was exposed in the playoff loss to the Chiefs. The Texans will need to decide how to allocate their expenditures on defense, and if it's worth paying north of $10 million for a run-stuffing nose tackle.

More News
Our Latest Stories