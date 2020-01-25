Texans' D.J. Reader: Enters free agency
Reader finished the 2019 season with career highs in tackles (52) and sacks (2.5) over 15 games.
Reader has been a durable staple at defensive tackle for the Texans, missing just three games over the last four years. Houston must decide if it's worth keeping 25-year-old run-stuffer, who enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. The Texans ranked 25th in rushing defense, an aspect of defense where a nose tackle like Reader earns his salary. While running backs had a resurgence in the NFL in 2019, defending the pass remains the primary concern for all teams. Houston's pass defense ranked 29th, and the unit was exposed in the playoff loss to the Chiefs. The Texans will need to decide how to allocate their expenditures on defense, and if it's worth paying north of $10 million for a run-stuffing nose tackle.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...