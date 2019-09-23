Reader notched three tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers.

Used primarily as a run stopper, Reader's value in IDP formats will ebb and flow as the season moves along, but his performance in Week 3 was fruitful and certainly showed what the young lineman is capable of. Reader was a force for much of Sunday's game; the 25-year-old defensive tackle recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, in addition to his sack total.