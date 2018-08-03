Texans' D.J. Reader: Impressive during training camp
Reader is turning heads at training camp, Houston Sports Radio 610 reports.f
Reader seems to be fully past the sprained knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of last season. Entering his third year in the league, Reader is locked into the starting nose tackle role and poised to improve upon the impressive start to his career in 2018. In 30 games over the past two seasons, the Clemson product has started 21 games and racked up 69 tackles and two sacks.
