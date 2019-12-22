Play

Reader made three tackles (two solo) in Saturday's 23-20 win over the Buccaneers.

That's two-straight three-tackle games for the 25-year-old. He's now up to 52 on the year (28 solo) with just 2.5 sacks.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends