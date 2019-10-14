Reader made three tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs.

The 25-year-old continues to plug up the middle of Houston's defensive line, moving his season tackle total to 22. Reader played 39 of 58 defensive snaps in the contest, and will draw a solid matchup against the Colts for Week 7.

