Reader recorded four tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in Sunday's 53-32 win over Atlanta in Week 5.

Reader's been a mainstay in the middle of Houston's defensive line since he was drafted in 2016, but he doesn't typically record many sacks. His 2.5 sacks through five games in 2019 is a new career-best for the fourth-year nose tackle.

