Texans' D.J. Reader: Two sacks in opener
Reader had three tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Patriots in Week 1.
A nose tackle by trade, Reader made both of his sacks after bouncing outside to end when Christian Covington left the game with a thigh injury. He equaled the number of sacks posted over his first two years in the league.
