Texans' Daeshon Hall: Lands in Houston
Hall signed a contract with the Texans on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Hall heads from the 49ers' practice squad to join the Texans' active roster. The 2017 third-round pick will serve as a depth defensive end in Houston, and is likely to play most of his snaps on special teams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 streaming options
With Jimmy Garoppolo hurt and Cam Newton on a bye, you need streaming options. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football Week 4 waiver wire pick
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: Running out of Fitzmagic?
We’re reacting to Monday night’s game and telling you who to add from the Waiver Wire on today’s...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Big questions for Week 4
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record on six of the biggest issues...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...