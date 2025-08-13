The Texans placed Keene (undisclosed) on injured reserve Wednesday.

It's unclear whether the injury has anything to do with the torn ACL that Keene suffered in August of 2024. Regardless, by being placed on IR, the 2020 third-rounder will be forced to miss the entire 2025 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Houston. The Texans bolstered their tight end depth by signing Tre' McKitty in a corresponding move.