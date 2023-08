Keene signed with the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

A third-round pick of the Patriots in the 2020 Draft, Keene never panned out in New England, catching three passes for 16 yards on five targets across six games as a rookie. He hasn't appeared in a regular-season contest since, bouncing around practice squads. Keene faces an uphill battle to make the Texans.