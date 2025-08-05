Keene signed with the Texans on Tuesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After trying out on Saturday, Keene has joined the Texans and is expected to practice on Tuesday. The 26-year-old has been in Houston the past two seasons, but missed all of last season due to a torn ACL after appearing in one game in 2023. Fully recovered, he will compete with Cade Stover, Luke Lachey, and Irv Smith for a place on the 53-man roster.