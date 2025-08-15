Keene's injury that landed him on season-ending injured reserve is to his leg, per a league source, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports.

It's a dangerous time to be a tight end for Houston, which has placed two members of the room on injured reserve this week. Keene follows Brevin Jordan, who will miss the season due to a knee injury, his second in as many seasons. The Texans signed free agent Tre' McKitty in the wake of those injuries.