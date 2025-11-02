Schultz (knee/shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

After not practicing either Wednesday or Thursday, Schultz logged a full practice Friday, which set the stage for him to be available versus Denver. Through seven games thus far, the tight end leads the Texans in catches (32) and is second in targets (40) and receiving yards (308), a production level that keeps him on the fantasy lineup radar in Week 9. Meanwhile, the team is getting WRs Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) back Sunday, but Schultz should nonetheless continue to see his share of looks from QB C.J. Stroud in the absence of any in-game setbacks. Harrison Bryant is the only other Houston TE active Sunday, with the team having opted to not elevate either Dalton Keene or Luke Lachey from the practice squad.