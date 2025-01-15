Schultz (shoulder) remained limited at practice Wednesday.

Following back-to-back limited sessions, Schultz may need to practice fully Thursday in order to avoid an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs. With Cade Stover (undisclosed) having been placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Irv Smith is next up behind Schultz on the Texans' TE depth chart, though Teagan Quitoriano (calf), who is on IR, has been practicing fully this week and could be activated ahead of the weekend.