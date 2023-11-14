Schultz recorded four receptions (on six targets) for 71 yards during Sunday's 30-27 victory against the Bengals.

Schultz followed up his season-high performance last week (10-130-1) with another solid outing versus Cincinnati. After a slow start to the year, the veteran tight end has found his groove with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud dominating. Over the last six games, Schultz has recorded 30 receptions (42 targets) for 374 yards and four touchdowns.