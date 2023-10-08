Schultz brought in seven of 10 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 21-19 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Schultz led the Texans across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the afternoon with figures that also ranked as his best of the season. The veteran tight end also found the end zone for the second straight contest when he recorded an 18-yard touchdown grab with 1:49 remaining that momentarily put Houston ahead. Schultz will look to extend his scoring streak to three games in a Week 6 home clash with the Saints.