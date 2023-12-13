Schultz (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
Schultz has missed two straight games, but his presence on the field Wednesday offers hope that the tight end could return to return to action Sunday against the Titans. The Texans will release their first Week 15 injury report later Wednesday, when the extent of Schultz's activity in practice will be known.
