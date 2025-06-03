Schultz (leg) is on the practice field Tuesday for voluntary OTAs, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Schultz missed a handful of days early at OTAs due to an apparent leg injury, but he already appears over the minor issue. Now heading into his age-29 season and third year catching passes from C.J. Stroud (pectoral), Schultz is competing for targets in a pass-catching corps led by Nico Collins that remains crowded despite the departure of Stefon Diggs (ACL) for New England, and Tank Dell (ACL) being a candidate to miss significant time. Houston acquired veteran slot receiver Christian Kirk via a trade with Jacksonville early in the offseason, then added early-round wideouts in the second (Jayden Higgins) and third (Jaylin Noel) rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. Schultz remains entrenched over Brevin Jordan (ACL) and Cade Stover (collarbone) as the Texans' top tight end, but his ceiling seems to be as either the third or fourth option in Houston's passing game.