Schultz (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs.
After being deemed limited Tuesday and Wednesday, Schultz practiced fully Thursday, paving the way for him to lead Houston's tight end corps in the team's second postseason contest. In last weekend's 32-12 wild-card win over the Chargers, Schultz -- who logged a 53/532/2 receiving line in 17 regular-season outings -- caught two of his four targets or 23 yards.
More News
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Another limited practice•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Limited with shoulder issue•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Two catches in wild-card round win•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Three catches in Week 18•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Struggles with six targets•
-
Texans' Dalton Schultz: Scores TD in Saturday's loss•