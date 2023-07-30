Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Schultz will "be fine" after leaving Sunday's practice early, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Schultz was examined by trainers following a collision with safety Jimmie Ward and didn't return to Sunday's practice, though he did put his helmet back on after leaving the medical tent and watched the remainder of the session. While Schultz is expected to be good to go moving forward, the statuses of fullback Troy Hairston, who was carted off, and fellow tight end Brevin Jordan, who left practice limping, remain unclear. Schultz signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Texans this offseason and should be a solid security blanket for rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.