default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Schultz, who is questionable to suit up Sunday against Denver, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Schultz logged a DNP/DNP/FP practice progression during the week, which has set him up to likely play against the Broncos. He'll look to rebound after posting season-low totals of two catches and 24 receiving yards against San Francisco in Week 8.

More News