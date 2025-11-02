Texans' Dalton Schultz: Expected to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz, who is questionable to suit up Sunday against Denver, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Schultz logged a DNP/DNP/FP practice progression during the week, which has set him up to likely play against the Broncos. He'll look to rebound after posting season-low totals of two catches and 24 receiving yards against San Francisco in Week 8.
