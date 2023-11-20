Schultz secured two of three targets for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 21-16 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Schultz played second fiddle to the Texans' top wideout trio, but he still found his way to a serviceable fantasy day with a 20-yard touchdown grab to answer an early Cardinals touchdown in the first quarter. Schultz has multiple receptions in all but one game this season, and although he saw a big downturn in yardage after amassing 201 on 14 receptions in the last two weeks, he remains a trusted target for C.J. Stroud heading into a Week 12 home showdown against the Jaguars.