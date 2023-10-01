Schultz caught all three of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Steelers.

He wasn't busy, but the former Cowboy made an impact on a trick play by catching a six-yard TD from running back Devin Singletary in the fourth quarter to help put the game away. It's Schultz's first score as a Texan, but with rookie QB C.J. Stroud looking mature beyond his years, the tight end hasn't been needed as much as expected as a security blanket and has seen four targets or less in three of four games so far.