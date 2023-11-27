Schultz caught one of two targets for two yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to Jacksonville in Week 12.

The two targets were a season low for Schultz, who entered the contest with nearly six targets per game. Still, his five touchdowns over the last eight games, coupled with a productive passing offense led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, make Schultz an attractive option each week. Further to that point, the tight end is tied for the team lead in red zone targets (10) along with Nico Collins and Tank Dell.