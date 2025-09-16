Schultz had three receptions on four targets for 29 yards in Monday's 20-19 loss to Tampa Bay.

Schultz turned in another mild fantasy score despite finishing second in targets for the Texans. The veteran starter provides predictability for those in deeper formats, but his lack of upside and scoring potential (two touchdowns over 17 starts in 2024) keep him from flourishing in fantasy circles. Schultz remains a low-end option heading into a Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars on Sunday.