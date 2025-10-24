Schultz (back/shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing fully Friday.

With wideouts Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring) both ruled out for the contest, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 suggests that the Texans figure to lean heavily on Schultz on Sunday, along with rookie wide receivers Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins, in addition to Xavier Hutchinson. While recording a 75 percent snap share in this past Monday's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks, Schultz racked up nine catches on 10 targets for a team-high 98 yards.