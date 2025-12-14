Schultz caught eight of nine targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-20 win over the Cardinals.

The eight grabs and nine targets led the Texans, and Schultz capped his big performance with a four-yard TD grab from C.J. Stroud in the third quarter. It was just the second touchdown of the season for the veteran tight end, but Schultz has caught at least six passes and topped 50 receiving yards in five of the last seven games, posting a 38-342-2 line on 53 targets over that stretch. He'll look to deliver strong numbers again in Week 16 against the Raiders.